‘Love and patriotism.’ Thousands board ‘Trump Train Manatee’ to support president

It’s likely been decades since so many parking spaces were occupied at Desoto Square mall as thousands rallied on Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.

Staging for the Trump Train Manatee car parade, planned to roll out across Manatee County at noon, was set for 10 a.m., but thousands were already in place by 9 a.m. with some showing up as early as 4 a.m.

Early estimates were that about 5,000 people were gathered at the mall, but packed cars with waving Trump and American flags were still steadily rolling in well before the scheduled departure time at noon.

Christopher Ziebell started the Trump Train Manatee a few weeks ago. It began with a Facebook post that led to about 300 people going to the first car parade, then about 1,000, “then about 3,500 and now we’re well over 5,000 people.”

As the event grew, the need for more help arose and April Allison Culbreath had no problem jumping aboard the Trump Train.

“What we are doing today is spreading love and patriotism,” Culbreath said. “Today is about making America great again, and again because everyone you see here are patriots. We are very concerned about the state of affairs in America right now. We are sick and tired of being silent.”

President Donald Trump supporters got creative on Saturday at a massive Trump Train Manatee rally.

Kris Hager, a Gold Start dad and founder of Freedom’s Voice, lost his Army Ranger son in Iraq. Hager kicked off Saturday’s festivities with an emotional prayer.

“We are working for history,” Hager said. “Not for me, not even for our president, but for our children. It’s about the long view, not just on Tuesday, but for the years after.”

Hager said there are multiple church vigils being held across Manatee County on behalf of the president and they will continue through Election Day.

“The Lord is going to bless this country and turn out a victory for President Trump,” Hager said to a cheering crowd.

Trump is often criticized for the way he speak, but for Trump supporters, it’s something they love about the president.

“I support him because he’s not a politician,” said John McCarey. “Any man that can make that much money has a good chance of coming into the country and helping the rest of us. By the way, I’m a registered Democrat.”

Janet McCarey said they supported Trump in 2016, but noted the enthusiasm for the president is even bigger in 2020.

“I definitely see more supporters than even in 2016,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

A man dressed as Uncle Sam told a cheering crowd, "No to socialism and yes to Donald Trump," at Saturday's massive Trump Train Manatee rally that drew thousands.

Bette Staley is a registered independent. She acknowledge that she’s not always a fan of the things that come out of the president’s mouth, but she said she would never vote personality over policy.

“I looked at Trump and have a hard time with his mouth,” Staley said. “But I came to the conclusion that no one liked General Patton during World War II when he was in charge of the Army, but he got the job done. So Trump is my Patton.”

Mike Staley agreed and supported Trump in 2016, as well.

“We didn’t like the way the country was going at the time, from both parties, really,” he said. “When Trump came aboard, the first thing I liked about him was that he was not a politician. He’s a pragmatist. He said, ‘I see some things that need to be done and I’m going to do it.’ He set out a course of action he wanted to take and he’s completed all those things in less than four years.”

Staley said he’s never seen a politician keep his or her promises the way Trump has.

Culbreath said those are common themes among the president’s supporters. People are frustrated Trump’s accomplishments on the economy, trade, peace deals and more are too often overlooked by those who simply don’t like his personality.

“We are very upset that the media is lying to America with all the race baiting and all the crime going on in the Democratic Party,” she said. “And how the media is trying to suppress anything positive about Donald Trump, the best president any of us have ever had in our lifetimes.”

Culbreath said there is no argument to elect Joe Biden as far as she’s concerned.

“There’s no one on the other side that can say anything good about Joe Biden,” she said. “All they can say is that they don’t like Donald Trump. In 2016, we thought there was a problem and knew Hillary Clinton was crooked. Some people may have been undecided at that time. We are not undecided anymore. He’s proven himself this time.”