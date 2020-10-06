Planning to vote on Election Day in Manatee County? Your voting location may have changed

If you are planning to vote in person for the Nov. 3 general election in Manatee County, the Supervisor of Elections Office has made changes to some polling stations.

It’s important to know which precinct you are in and the associated polling station. Election Day voting can only be done at your assigned precinct.

Here are the changes in locations:

Precinct 103, formerly at Terra Ceia VIA Club, is moving to Palmetto Point Civic Association, 637 43rd St. Blvd. W., Palmetto.

Precinct 111, formerly at Piney Point MHP, as well as Precinct 203, formerly at the Coach House MHP, are moving to Family of God United Methodist Church, 5601 16th Ave. E., Palmetto.

Precinct 125, formerly at Colony Cove’s Harmony Hall, is moving is to New Hope Baptist Church, 9422 Old Tampa Road, in Parrish.

Precinct 211, formerly at Ellenton United Methodist Church, is moving to the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

Precinct 321, formerly at Freedom Village, The Landings, is moving to Elks Lodge Post #1511, 2511 75th St. W.,Bradenton.

Precinct 325, formerly at G.T. Bray Park ,is moving to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 5155 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Precinct 403, formerly at South Manatee Library, is moving to IMG Academy Golf Club dining hall, 4350 El Conquistador Parkway, Bradenton.

Precinct 405, formerly at Trailer Estates Auditorium, as well as Precinct 407, which was slated for Midway Church of Christ, are moving to Bayshore Gardens Recreation Centerm 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton.

Precinct 411, formerly at Plantation Village West recreation hall, is moving to Legacy Baptist Church, 415 67th Ave. W., Bradenton.

Precinct 521, formerly at Harvest United Methodist Church, is moving to Lakewood Ranch Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., in Lakewood Ranch.

For a list of all polling locations in the county, visit https://www.votemanatee.com/Election-Information/Polling-Location-List

To determine your voting location, visit https://www.votemanatee.com/Election-Information/Precinct-Finder-Sample-Ballots

Call 941-741-3823 for questions or concerns or visit votemanatee.com.