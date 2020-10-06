Bradenton Herald Logo
Planning to vote on Election Day in Manatee County? Your voting location may have changed

Manatee

If you are planning to vote in person for the Nov. 3 general election in Manatee County, the Supervisor of Elections Office has made changes to some polling stations.

It’s important to know which precinct you are in and the associated polling station. Election Day voting can only be done at your assigned precinct.

Here are the changes in locations:

For a list of all polling locations in the county, visit https://www.votemanatee.com/Election-Information/Polling-Location-List

To determine your voting location, visit https://www.votemanatee.com/Election-Information/Precinct-Finder-Sample-Ballots

Call 941-741-3823 for questions or concerns or visit votemanatee.com.

Mark Young
