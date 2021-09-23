Bradenton extends trash pickup changes. City will also sweep for yard waste

Bradenton city leaders announced Thursday morning that the alternate trash pickup schedule will be extended again through the month of October due to a continued driver shortage.

Regular trash will continue to be prioritized for twice-a-week pickup, but recycling and yard waste collection will alternate every two weeks. Even though this week is scheduled for recycling pickup, Bradenton’s Public Works Department also hopes to conduct a citywide sweep for yard waste on Saturday.

“Our effort to hire drivers is continuing and we will review our ability to return to the regular collection schedule on a weekly basis,” the city said in a press release.

Trash pickup changes only apply to residents who live within city limits and pay a utilities bill to the city of Bradenton.

The new schedule for recycling and yard waste pickup is as follows:

Sept. 20 to Sept. 24 — Recycling

Sat. Sept. 25 — Citywide effort to collect yard waste

Sept. 27 to Oct. 1 — Yard waste

Oct. 4 to Oct. 8 — Recycling

Oct. 11 to Oct. 15 — Yard waste

Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 — Recycling

Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 — Yard waste

In recent months, the city has struggled to hire and retain garbage truck drivers amid a national shortage of employees who are licensed to drive heavy-duty vehicles. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, private employers have offered higher wages than the city.

Bradenton City Council recently voted to approve an incentive program that rewards employees for staying employed with the city. City leaders have also discussed the idea of increasing the pay for city workers to compete with outside companies.

In addition to Saturday’s plan to catch up on piles of yard waste throughout the city, Bradenton recently launched four different yard waste drop off containers at the following locations:

Cordova Lakes, 38th Avenue West and 61st Street West

Wares Creek, in the 17th Avenue West Park parking lot

Braden River Lakes/River Isles, at the east end of Oakleaf Boulevard

13th Avenue Dream Center, 922 24th Street East, at the southern end of the parking lot

Visit the city’s website at www.CityOfBradenton.com/news for more information.

