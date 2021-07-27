Changes coming to trash pickup as Bradenton struggles to hire garbage truck drivers

A shortage in truck drivers has forced Bradenton officials to make changes to the weekly collection of recycling and yard waste.

The city announced Tuesday it would begin to alternate between recycling pickup and yard waste pickup every week. The change is expected to be temporary.

“Garbage collection, the city’s primary priority, will continue on its normal schedule, but the shortage of drivers has made it difficult to consistently cover both yard waste and recycle collections every week,” the city said in a statement.

For now, the collection schedule will pick up recycling one week and yard waste the next week. City leaders will assess the situation every week to determine when the schedule will return to normal.

Bradenton officials will also continue trying to recruit drivers. The city is looking to hire at least three drivers. For more information, visit www.cityofbradenton.com/employment.

A shortage of drivers has also affected Manatee County’s regular garbage collection.

County officials recently warned residents that pickup might run one day behind schedule due to employee issues with third-party contractors.

What’s the pickup schedule in Bradenton?