Bradenton approves incentive program to resolve ongoing garbage truck driver shortage

Facing an ongoing shortage of garbage truck drivers, the Bradenton City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new incentive program aimed at boosting employee retention.

The city’s Public Works Department has struggled for months to keep truck drivers on staff. It’s an industry-wide problem, according to department leaders, who have pointed to private companies that are swiping their staff with the promise of much better pay.

“I’m sure you’ve all received the calls, probably incessantly, about trash pickup services, yard waste, recycle and pretty much anything that goes into a dumpster. It’s a terrible situation,” City Administrator Rob Perry said in a presentation to the board. “It’s not just Bradenton. It’s statewide and national.”

Bradenton’s shortage of drivers has impacted the city’s collection schedule. City officials recently announced that they no longer have the capacity required to pick up yard waste and recycling every week, temporarily switching to a system that alternates between the pickups every week.

Regular trash pickup has been prioritized and unaffected by the driver shortage.

Perry worked with Public Works Director Jim McLellan to come up with a $150,000 program aimed at rewarding employees who choose to stay with the city. Under the program, which City Council members approved unanimously, new employees with a commercial drivers license (CDL) are eligible for a $1,000 bonus after six months, along with another $1,000 payment after they’ve been employed for a year.

“This is a recruitment and retention tool,” Councilwoman Marianne Barnebey said.

The incentive program also rewards CDL employees who have already shown their loyalty to the city. Any CDL-holding Public Works employee that has been with the city for more than five years will immediately receive a $2,000 bonus.

The program applies to non-CDL Public Works employees, as well. Employees without that special license will receive half the bonus of CDL-holding employees.

“It’s somewhat similar to what private haulers are offering,” said McLellan, who explained the program will remain in place until at least September 2022. “We’re trying to get us through what we hope will be the end of this crisis.”

City officials recently hosted a job fair in an effort to attract drivers. Bradenton also offers to pay for the classes required for an employee to earn their Commercial drivers license, which is required to operate a large vehicle such as a garbage truck.

Despite those efforts, employees have continued to jump ship. In at least one instance, an employee earned their special license with the city’s help before turning in their resignation to work for another company.

“We don’t want to be a training ground. Some people are looking for a higher wage and leaving us with a revolving door, unfortunately,” said Perry. “That leaves us unable to provide the service our citizens require.”

Bradenton hasn’t been able to match the pay offered in the private sector. While the city pays between $13 and $22 an hour for truck drivers, some companies are offering to pay as much as $25 an hour, along with a signing bonus.

The incentive program will be helpful, but it won’t immediately solve the city’s problems. Even when new employees are hired, it takes time for them to be trained on a series of complicated garbage pickup routes.

“This a Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” Perry said.

The bonus checks should begin shipping out soon. City staff said the bonuses will be applied to the next pay period. There are also clawback provisions to prevent employees from taking advantage of the program. If an employee resigns within 18 months of their hiring date, they will be responsible for repaying their entire bonus, according to the incentive agreement.

City officials are still hiring at least three solid waste truck drivers. For more information, visit www.CityOfBradenton.com/employment.