Bradenton announces extension of changes to recycling and yard waste collection

Changes to trash pickup in the city of Bradenton will remain in place through September, according to a press release.

City leaders have pointed to an industry-wide shortage in garbage truck drivers, which has had significant impacts on the pickup schedule. The Public Works Department recently announced that it would need to switch from weekly recycling and yard waste pickup, opting to only collect one of those per week.

Those changes will remain in place while the city continues to recruit new drivers. Earlier this month, Bradenton City Council approved an incentive program that aims to improve retention rates among drivers. Despite those efforts, the city still faces shortages.

“It’s an ongoing issue,” Public Works Director Jim McLellan said during a public meeting Wednesday.

Regular garbage pickup has been prioritized and will still be picked up twice a week. The city says it will continue to alternate recycling and yard waste pickup, with recycling one week and yard waste the next.

According to McLellan, the city is in the process of hiring at least one new driver and training another. For more information, visit www.CityOfBradenton.com/employment.

“Our effort to hire drivers is continuing and we will review our ability to return to the regular collection schedule on a weekly basis,” the city said in a press release.

What is Bradenton’s upcoming trash pickup schedule?

Yard waste: Aug. 30 to Sept. 3

Recycling: Sept. 6 to Sept. 10

Yard waste: Sept. 13 to Sept. 17

Recycling: Sept. 20 to Sept. 24