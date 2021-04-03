Local

Piney Point collapse ‘imminent,’ authorities say. More evacuations and road closures ordered

Public safety officials have announced new and immediate evacuations around the Piney Point phosphate mine, declaring the collapse of the gypsum stack is “imminent.”

“There has been further motion with the wall,” said Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “We’ve ordered further evacuations and closed U.S. 41. That’s all I know right now.”

Public safety officials had scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference, but that has been delayed until 2 p.m.

According to a public safety alert, “Evacuate the area NOW. Collapse of Piney Point Stack is imminent. Immediate evacuation of Chapman Road to Airport Road and US 41 to O’Neill Road. Leave area IMMEDIATELY.”

The Florida Highway Patrol also announced the road closures from U.S. 41 to 113th Street East in Manatee County, as well as College Avenue in Hillsborough County.

“Motorists traveling south will need to detour onto College Avenue, travel east and access I-75,” FHP said. “Motorists desiring to travel north should travel east on Moccasin Wallow Road and access I-75.”

A statement from Manatee County Board of Commissioners Chair Vanessa Baugh stated, “Our first concern is to protect the people who live and do business in the area. People within a half-mile radius received an emergency notification to evacuate at 11:01 a.m. The public must heed that notice to avoid harm.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

