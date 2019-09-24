Bayshore High student waves gun while threatening classmate, cops say. She did it on Snapchat

Schools across the U.S. dealing with gun threats Schools across the country are increasing security or closing as they deal with threats to safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, attack. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Schools across the country are increasing security or closing as they deal with threats to safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, attack.

A Bayshore High School student posted on Snapchat a video of herself threatening another student while waving what appeared to be a black handgun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an incident report dated Sept. 19, deputies made contact with the student’s mother, who told deputies she has no idea how her daughter could come into possession of a gun, “if it was real.”

The mother reviewed the video and told deputies she does not condone that type behavior in her daughter, but she refused a request by deputies to search her room at her home for possible weapons, according to the report.

Because the student wasn’t arrested, deputies could only ask.

According to the report, the student said she wasn’t threatening anyone in particular and that the gun was fake.

The Manatee County School District has been plagued by ill-advised student behaviors as of late, to include:

On Sept. 20, a 14-year-old Lincoln Memorial Academy student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to school.

On Sept. 20, a student at Dr. Mona Jain Middle School implied they were “hunting” classmates, telling them, “You should be afraid.”

On Sept. 10, A Lakewood Ranch High School student was suspended for posting gun-related comments to his Snapchat account, implying the comments were directed at another person.

On Sept. 11, a Braden River High School student was suspended for drawing and writing about blowing up or shooting up a school.

On Aug. 22, a Palmetto High School student was investigated after police say he wrote posts on social media indicating he would use his father’s gun to kill people.

The school district has cited privacy concerns in declining to talk about individual disiciplinary cases. Spokesman Mike Barber said the districts treats all threats, real or implied, “very seriously.”