High school student suspended after drawings imply ‘blowing up and shooting up’ a school

Superintendent to students: ‘anyone who makes a threat of violence’ will be found, punished The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The School District of Manatee County released a video Thursday to address students who make threats against schools. Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene opens with a message for students, followed by a video from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

A Manatee County School District student has been suspended for making potentially threatening comments about a school.

A 14-year-old student at Braden River High School, “began to draw and write about blowing up and shooting up a school,” a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report, dated Sept. 3, states.

Deputies say the drawings and writings were phrased as questions, and not directed at any particular school.

“The drawings were asking questions, such as when I give this paper to my teacher, what will she recognize first, the gun drawing or the bomb drawings,” the report states.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“There was no threat or plans to blow up or shoot up a school, and there will be no criminal charges filed.,” the report states.

The incident occurred while the student was taking a test on Aug. 30.

Just two days prior to that, a Lakewood Ranch High School student was suspended and reassigned to an off-campus program for a Snapchat message he sent another student that included the words “gun play.”

District spokesman Mike Barber said the district will not discuss disciplinary issues when it comes to a specific student.

“Any threat against a school or student, or any threat against the district is taken extremely seriously.,” Barber said earlier this week.

Barber said every threat is investigated by law enforcement, as well as the district, “and anyone making a threat faces a serious legal consequence, as well as district consequences.”