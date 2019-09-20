Student caught with loaded gun at Palmetto middle school, cops say

Schools across the U.S. dealing with gun threats Schools across the country are increasing security or closing as they deal with threats to safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, attack. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Schools across the country are increasing security or closing as they deal with threats to safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, attack.

A 14 year-old student was arrested Friday after bringing a loaded gun to Lincoln Middle School, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Early Friday afternoon, police were called to the school after several students reported that he was showing off the gun, according to a news release. Police said that school staff had immediately found the boy, found the loaded pistol in his backpack and secured it.

The 14 year-old student was arrested and taken to the juvenile booking facility in Bradenton.

Detectives are still working to determine how the boy got the gun.

“The Palmetto Police Department would like to commend the students that immediately alerted staff when they saw the handgun and school staff for immediately acting on the tip, locating the student, and securing the handgun,” Police Chief Scott Tyler said in a news release.

There were no injuries reported.