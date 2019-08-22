Police presence at schools after Palmetto High students make disturbing social media posts

BRADENTON HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We are gathering more information on this developing story. Check back for updates.

Police are investigating potential threats after a Palmetto High School student wrote disturbing posts on social media, according to Palmetto Chief of Police Scott Tyler.

“We became aware of a student back on Monday that had made some disturbing social media posts. None of these posts made direct threats to Palmetto or any specific students or people,” Tyler said on Thursday afternoon. “They were a little dark and some of them may be violent. His purposes was to try start a cult and he was trying to find people to join him.”

The Palmetto HIgh campus is safe, principal Carl Auckerman told families of students in a message to the Blackboard Connected system and on Facebook when alerting them of the investigation.

There was additional law enforcement presence at all schools in the city of Palmetto on Thursday.

Palmetto police have already conducted a threat assessment, according to Tyler. They have spoken to the boy, who is no longer on campus, and interviewed the family more than once.

The additional police presence was “really just to put people’s mind at ease,” because police determined there was no threat to any schools, Tyler said.

The school received information via the FortifyFL app and is working with law enforcement in the investigation into the possible threats, according to the message from the school.

“First and foremost you should know our school is safe and these matters are being addressed expeditiously,” Auckerman wrote in his message.