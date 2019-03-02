Troopers arrest Bradenton man involved in rollover hit-and-run crash on U.S. 41

The Florida Highway Patrol says “an exhaustive criminal investigation” has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Bradenton man who they believe is responsible for a hit-and-run rollover crash that left a 19-year-old in critical condition.
Zachari Brock, of Bradenton, has been charged with two felonies for his involvement in the Thursday morning incident. According to a crash report, Brock made a left turn into oncoming traffic and sent a 2018 Audi A3 tumbling into a hotel parking lot.
The vehicle rolled over multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof, according to. a crash report.
Security footage from the hotel captured the accident in the 7200 block of U.S. 41 around 7:45 a.m. The 2003 Kia Sedona that Brock was driving could be seen fleeing the seen in the video. Troopers announced Friday night that they located and impounded the vehicle.
Troopers say Brock has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury and driving without a valid license. He was also written a citation for making a left turn into oncoming traffic.
In 2018, there were more than 101,000 hit-and-run crashes in the state of Florida, according to FHP data.
