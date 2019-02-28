Local

One hurt in rollover crash on U.S. 41. Hotel’s security camera captures how it happened

By Sara Nealeigh

February 28, 2019 03:02 PM

One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue officials, after a rollover crash outside a hotel near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Surveillance video at The Lantern Inn and Suites, 7251 N. Tamiami Trail, captured footage of the crash and the vehicle rolling through the hotel’s parking lot.

A time stamp on the video places the crash occurring just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

The video shows the driver of a tan van attempting to turn left from the median of North Tamiami Trail and a dark-colored vehicle colliding near the entrance to the hotel parking lot. The dark-colored vehicle overturns several times and knocks out part of the wall around the hotel’s pool.

Photos from the crash scene show the vehicle came to a final stop on it’s top.

One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue officials after a rollover crash outside the Lantern Inn and Suites in Sarasota.
The only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert, Cedar Hammock Battalion Chief Doug Brett said.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Lt. Greg Bueno, spokesman for FHP confirmed.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue crews responded to a rollover crash at the Lantern Inn and Suites where one person was injured.
