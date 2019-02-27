Fatal crash blocking traffic on I-75 South in Sarasota 

A fatal car accident is blocking lanes of traffic on Interstate 75 South in Sarasota County, according to Florida 511.
The accident happened around 7:40 p.m. south of Clarke Road and is listed as major.
Florida 511 reported that the two right lanes of I-75 South were blocked as of 8:07 p.m.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol in diverting traffic from the interstate, according to a press release.
Motorists are advised to seek another route.
