Local

Fatal crash blocking traffic on I-75 South in Sarasota 

By Ryan Ballogg

February 27, 2019 08:37 PM

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By

A fatal car accident is blocking lanes of traffic on Interstate 75 South in Sarasota County, according to Florida 511.

The accident happened around 7:40 p.m. south of Clarke Road and is listed as major.

Florida 511 reported that the two right lanes of I-75 South were blocked as of 8:07 p.m.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Florida Highway Patrol in diverting traffic from the interstate, according to a press release.

Motorists are advised to seek another route.

Ryan Ballogg

Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment, dining, breaking and local news for the Bradenton Herald. He won first place for feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan grew up in Florida and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  