Hit-and-run: Driver causes crash on SR 72 and then takes off, FHP says

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a crash that left a Northport woman with minor injuries.
The driver’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler with oversized tires.
The incident occurred around 4:22 p.m. Thursday on State Road 72 in Sarasota, just east of South Beneva Road.
The Jeep, traveling east in the center lane, collided with the rear of a Toyota Corolla in the left lane. The Corolla then rotated clockwise, colliding with a Nissan Altima in the right lane.
The driver of the Jeep then left the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Corolla, a woman from Northport, was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.
A driver and passenger in the Altima were uninjured, according to FHP.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 239-938-1800.
Comments