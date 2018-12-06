Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes

Florida Highway Patrol officials are working to bring down the number of hit-and-run crashes throughout the area by being present at community events and dedicating a trooper to follow up on hit-and-run crashes.
By
Up Next
Florida Highway Patrol officials are working to bring down the number of hit-and-run crashes throughout the area by being present at community events and dedicating a trooper to follow up on hit-and-run crashes.
By

Crime

Hit-and-run: Driver causes crash on SR 72 and then takes off, FHP says

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

December 06, 2018 10:14 PM

Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver after a crash that left a Northport woman with minor injuries.

The driver’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler with oversized tires.

The incident occurred around 4:22 p.m. Thursday on State Road 72 in Sarasota, just east of South Beneva Road.

The Jeep, traveling east in the center lane, collided with the rear of a Toyota Corolla in the left lane. The Corolla then rotated clockwise, colliding with a Nissan Altima in the right lane.

The driver of the Jeep then left the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Corolla, a woman from Northport, was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.

A driver and passenger in the Altima were uninjured, according to FHP.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact FHP at 239-938-1800.

  Comments  