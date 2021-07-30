41 Manatee County employees have tested positive for COVID in the past three months

06/21/21—41 Manatee County, Florida, employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus since May 3, according to an update from County Administrator Scott Hopes. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Manatee County government continues to struggle with COVID-19 infections among staff members, officials announced Friday.

Since early May, 41 employees have tested positive and another 105 have been forced to quarantine after exposure to positive employees, County Administrator Scott Hopes said. In that time, three county employees have died from COVID-19, including one last weekend.

“I’m comfortable that I have been able to address some of the spread. I can tell you the Utilities Department was one of the areas with a lot of vaccine hesitancy and resistance to wearing masks,” Hopes said.

Most recently, a 57-year-old employee in the Utilities Department died from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Friday’s update on COVID-19 cases among county employees comes more than a month after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the shutdown of the county’s Administration Building in downtown Bradenton. As many as 700 employees report to work there every day.

That cluster of the virus was traced back to the county’s Information Technology Department, where five people tested positive. Two of them died and three were hospitalized after facing severe symptoms from the illness.

County officials did not disclose how many of the infected employees had contact with the public. Asked for details, Hopes said he would try to gather that information.

Hopes explained that cases of positive employees have spread throughout nearly all of the county’s 12 departments. Of the 41 cases, five of them were breakthrough cases that affected fully vaccinated employees.

County officials are unlikely to require masks or vaccinations, Hopes explained, but he urged “personal responsibility” and advised anyone who hasn’t received a vaccine to do so as quickly as possible.

“We all have responsibility for our own health and our neighbor’s health,” said Hopes, who holds a master’s degree in epidemiology. “I believe in freedom of decision and choice, but I also believe in public health.”

Following the outbreak in June, the county organized a series of vaccination opportunities for staffers at the Administration Building. At the time, more than 40 employees took advantage of the opportunity. Everyone who gets a vaccine is doing their part to limit community spread said Hopes.

“The vaccine works. It worked in the beginning,” he said. “It still works.”

The county also released a report of the contact tracing that has taken place since May 3, just before the Board of County Commissioners voted on May 11 to put an end to mandatory COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing. Since then, the county’s public buildings have operated at full capacity.