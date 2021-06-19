Masks won’t be required when Manatee County building reopens after deadly COVID outbreak

Masks and other safety protocols will not be required for employees and others in the Manatee County administration building when it reopens Monday, despite the COVID-19 deaths of two county staffers and the sickening of three others, County Administrator Scott Hopes said Saturday.

Hopes had said on Friday that mandatory safety protocols would be re-implemented after the outbreak, but he reversed course on Saturday.

Hopes said an internal examination of the outbreak in the county’s IT department affected only non-vaccinated employees. Those employees who had been vaccinated, did not contract the coronavirus, Hopes said.

“Individual employees in the IT Department who were known to be fully vaccinated and who were in close proximity of those who were infected did not contract COVID-19,” Hopes said in a message to employees on Saturday.

Hopes said the decision made by county commissioners on May 11 to no longer require masks would stand, and that any member of the public who has not been vaccinated should still practice safety measures such as wearing a mask voluntarily and practicing social distancing.

Hopes, who holds a degree in epidemiology, said Friday the commission’s decision to remove mandatory COVID-19 precautions was cause for concern.

“It wasn’t my decision, but I was quite concerned. These protocols work. These protocols prevent illness and they help to minimize death,” he said when asked whether he believed the county acting prematurely when lifting the restrictions.

The county will hold a own vaccination clinic at 10 a.m. June 25 at the county administration building, for employees and their family members who want to get a shot.

On Friday, the county announced on Facebook that it was shutting down the administration building around 2:30 p.m. and sending employees home.

”Visitors and employees who are fully vaccinated may return to work as usual,” Hopes said Saturday. “Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged, but not required, to follow COVID-19 prevention measures, including use of N95 or equivalent masks, which will be available at each entrance, and social distancing.”