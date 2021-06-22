Who were the IT staff who died from COVID? Loved ones recall their community service

After the tragic loss of two Manatee County employees, friends and family members looked back on the lives of their loved ones who died from COVID-19.

Alphonso Cox, 53, and Mary Knight, 58, both worked for the county’s Information Technology department. On Friday, the county announced that both passed away last week after catching COVID-19. Three of their coworkers were also hospitalized after contracting the virus.

In social media posts and online obituaries, both Knight and Cox are remembered as active members of the community. When they weren’t at work, friends say they spent their free time engaging with youth or lending a helping hand.

Knight, who worked as an IT Customer Service Center supervisor, spent nearly 15 years working on and off with Manatee County government. She also volunteered with local churches and was involved with Manatee County Women in Government.

According to Knight’s LinkedIn profile, she also taught as an adjunct professor at the University of South Florida. She taught an online Computers in Business course for more than four years.

In a message posted to Knight’s online obituary, acting IT Director Suzie McGuire said her department mourns the loss of a close friend and a talented teammate.

“You will be missed by many. On behalf of the entire ITS work family, our sincere sympathy for your loss. She was a force beyond compare,” McGuire wrote. “Our hearts are broken.....”

Cox worked as a senior systems analyst with the county, according to LinkedIn. He was also known as a football coach with the Manatee Mustang Sports Academy. Before taking a moment of silence in honor of his passing at a public meeting last week, Commissioner Reggie Bellamy spoke highly of Cox.

“I want to give our heart and prayers out to the Cox-Strong family. What he was was an individual that worked in our IT department, but he also extended his reach out into the community,” said Bellamy, who noted that Cox was instrumental in developing the organization’s baseball program while also mentoring basketball and football athletes.

“He had a lot of individuals that he touched, so it’s a very, very tough time,” Bellamy added.

In a Friday morning Facebook post, the Manatee Mustang Sports Academy also paid tribute to Cox, who had worked with the organization for 20 years.

“Coach Al Cox personified dedication and selflessness. He gave genuinely of himself and the reverberations of his actions are immeasurable. His impact in the lives of so many tells a story of community and generational empowerment,” the group wrote. “A father to the fatherless, a mentor to all, a hero in every aspect of the meaning, and a legend no less, Coach Al exemplified character.”

Funeral and celebration of life arrangements have been made for Cox and Knight. Knight’s service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. W., Bradenton.

There are two events planned for Cox. A wake service will be held Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the 13th AV Dream Center, 922 25th St. E., Bradenton. A celebration of life will be held at Happy Gospel Church, 1915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, at 11 a.m. Saturday.