COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Manatee government headquarters. 2 people have died

A COVID-19 outbreak that killed two IT staffers in Manatee County government and hospitalized three others has forced the shutdown of the county’s administrative building in downtown Bradenton.

At 2:30 p.m., the county announced on Facebook that it was immediately shutting down the building to the public and sending employees home. Florida Department of Health Manatee County epidemiologists were working on contract tracing.

“It’s been devastating to staff and it’s been difficult for the organization,” County Administrator Scott Hopes said. “The SARS virus is still in our community and the vaccine protects people.”

On Monday, one of four IT staffers who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 died, according to Hopes. A fifth IT staffer who went to the doctor on Wednesday, died at home Thursday from COVID-19.

The only staffer in the department who didn’t contract the coronavirus was vaccinated.

“These were not elderly employees,” Hopes said.

06/18/21—The Manatee County Administration Building is closed until Monday after several people reportedly contracted COVID-19. Several weeks ago the county commission voted to lift the mask requirements inside the building. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The entire building was expected to be vacated by 5 p.m., including the State Attorney’s Office and the local office of state Rep. Will Robinson, R-Bradenton. State Attorney Ed Brodsky and Robinson were both notified of the outbreak.

The building will remain closed through the weekend for deep cleaning and sanitation, including fogging. Hopes said he expects regular business hours to resume at 8 a.m. Monday.

When the building reopens on Monday, COVID-19 safety measures will be in place again.

“Effective immediately, we went back to the COVID-19 protocols until we know that this outbreak is behind us in the facility,” Hopes said.

Friday’s shutdown comes a little more than a month after the Board of County Commissioners voted 6-1 to remove COVID-19 safety regulations that had been in place for over a year. Commissioner Reggie Bellamy cast the dissenting vote during the May 11 debate.

Citing universal vaccine availability, commissioners said it was past time to continue requiring masks, social distancing and other protective measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Let’s get past the mandatory decisions,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said at the time. “We can’t continue to rule people’s lives this way.”

Their decision came three days before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance to say the people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks at all.

“People can make their own decision. All COVID regulations that were instituted and mandated for Manatee County government property should be removed immediately,” added Commissioner George Kruse.

On Friday, however, one commissioner who hadn’t been interested in the vaccine left Hopes’ office and immediately went to get vaccinated, according to Hopes.

County staff are now being encouraged to receive the vaccine. Next Friday, the county will host a vaccine event for staff members and their families.