Manatee County picks acting county administrator. They may not need to fire Coryea 

County Administrator Cheri Coryea’s departure from Manatee County government may not require a vote to fire her.

The Board of County Commissioners was set to determine Coryea’s fate on Feb. 17, but they voted 6-1 Tuesday evening to delay that vote to Feb. 23, giving Coryea’s attorney more time to negotiate an amicable separation agreement. Commissioner James Satcher cast the dissenting vote.

“I think it’s reasonable because we need to lay out those terms, and I would like the chance to talk to each of you individually before you have to make a decision about it,” said County Attorney Bill Clague, who updated the board on Coryea’s intentions.

After Commissioner George Kruse admitted to having an affair and accused Commissioner Carol Whitmore of attempting to blackmail him at a recent meeting, the board voted 4-3 to move forward with terminating Coryea’s contract. Commissioners said they were willing to give Coryea’s legal team that extra time to negotiate a severance package.

“The only reason we need that extension in the first place is because we don’t have a succession plan. That’s kind of why we’re under the gun as we stand,” said Kruse.

Clague also urged the board to quickly determine who they may want to fill the administrator position in an interim role, pointing to critical county business that may not be completed without someone filling Coryea’s seat.

“I am concerned that we’re on a tight time frame. I agree the government doesn’t fall apart if we don’t have somebody, but there are many decisions within the county that only a designated acting county administrator has the authority to make,” Clague said, asking the board to consider hiring former Sarasota County commissioner Charles Hines for the temporary position.

Hines, 55, is a Republican who was first elected to the Sarasota County Commission in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. He did not run for re-election in 2020. During his tenure on the board, Hines also oversaw the hiring of three county administrators.

According to Clague, Coryea’s exit could lead to disruptions in county administration. Further complicating the issue, John Osborne, one of the county’s deputy administrators announced his resignation last week. The county’s other deputy county administrator has expressed little interest in serving that role.

“I’ll be very candid with you,” said Clague. “I recognize it is not my role as the county attorney to pick an administrator or even an acting administrator, but some effort went into identifying Mr. Hines as someone who could keep the organization stable while the board embarks on this larger decision-making process.”

“I do feel it’s my responsibility to at least bring that option to you,” he added, noting that the board was welcome to consider their own picks.

Several board members said they were prepared to make their own recommendations, but voted unanimously to direct the County Attorney’s Office to begin negotiating with Hines to serve as acting county administrator. Final approval of the hiring contract will need to come back before the Manatee County Commission for the board’s approval.

Despite the unanimous vote, not everyone agreed that Hines is the best person for the job.

“I think we have people here in Manatee County that could fulfill that role,” said Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge, who had previously put Manatee School Board member Scott Hopes’ name into the running.

Satcher said he voted against the motion to extend Coryea’s termination period because he disagreed with the process and had hoped to participate in a lengthier debate to consider several different applicants.

“I don’t agree with the way this has gone down,” he explained. “It didn’t seem very complicated to me to have everyone put a name out there and have some discussion.”

Others said they were in support of Hines temporarily filling the role, highlighting his previous accomplishments in Sarasota.

“This is crisis prevention during a very difficult time. The time frame is short, you guys,” Commissioner Misty Servia told her fellow board members. “He’s smart, he’s level-headed and he’s an attorney. I think he is the perfect person to come in for a few months to help us pick a new administrator.”

“He’s certainly someone who I think could step in and keep the county moving forward. I do not feel the county is going to stop. I have more faith in our employees than that,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh added.

A deal to provide Coryea with a severance package is expected to come back before the board by Feb. 23, Clague said. In the meantime, Baugh, the board’s chairman, will cancel the special meeting that was set to be hosted on Feb. 17.