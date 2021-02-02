Top Manatee County staff plan to leave, retire after second push to fire Cheri Coryea

At least two senior members of Manatee County’s government staff are planning to leave shortly after the Manatee County Commission renewed its push to fire County Administrator Cheri Coryea.

Coryea informed commissioners of the departures in a Monday evening email. She announced that Deputy County Administrator John Osborne has turned in his two weeks’ notice and Director of Information Technology Services Paul Alexander plans to retire in March.

“Both of these gentlemen brought vast knowledge of their professional training and skill to our organization,” Coryea wrote. “I hope you will get the opportunity to see these two before they move on and thank them in person for their service.

Osborne’s and Alexander’s career changes follow an emotional and confrontational meeting last week that saw Commissioner George Kruse accuse Commissioner Carol Whitmore of trying to blackmail him over an extramarital affair. He then said he believed Coryea to be part of the alleged scheme, and reversed his earlier decision to give Coryea a chance to meet certain goals and expectations.

“We hear campaign rhetoric about swamps and underhanded dealings, but you don’t fully understand it until you’ve seen it,” Kruse said at the time.

While Whitmore and Coryea denied any knowledge of a plan to blackmail Kruse, Commissioner Misty Servia expressed concern over the impact that firing Coryea might have on the county’s 1,900-employee workforce.

“This would be a disruption of business at the highest level,” Servia predicted. “We’re not just talking about Cheri. This is a disruption of business on a very deep level.”

Osborne has more than 25 years of public and private experience in engineering and planning. He has served in many roles for the county, including as impact fee administrator and head of the Planning Department before he was appointed deputy county administrator in March 2019.

Alexander is another leader who has made his mark on Manatee County. He led several initiatives during his time with the county, including an emphasis on bolstering cybersecurity, creating geospatial maps for the public and leading the county’s Vaccine Standby Pool that has been praised by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to Coryea, Alexander plans to retire on March 16. Osborne, who has already found another job, will finish his tenure with the county on Feb. 16, just one day before the board is set to vote on firing Coryea.