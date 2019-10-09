Local
Sarasota boasts another lottery winner as woman claims $1 million prize
Sarasota added its second millionaire in two days, according to the Florida Lottery.
One day after Sarasota resident Christopher Van Brandt claimed $1 million after scratching off a winning $30 Gold Rush Special Edition ticket he purchased in Orlando, Catherine Deering claimed a $1 million prize for the ticket she bought in Sarasota.
Van Brandt played the special edition version of the scratch-off game, but Deering won her cash playing the $5 Gold Rush classic and purchased the winning ticket at the Publix located at 6534 South Tamiami Trail.
Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The Bradenton and Sarasota areas have been on a lucky streak through 2019.
On Sept. 6, Kylee Davis, 22, of Sarasota won $1,000 a week prize for life playing a $2 scratch-off ticket purchased in Sarasota.
On Sept. 19, Juan Soto, 47, of Sarasota, won $1 million on the Florida 11X the Cash game.
On May 6, Shirley Mack, 67, of Bradenton, played a $1 LUCK scratch-off game and claimed $700,000.
On Aug. 28, Timothy Parker, 53, of Bradenton won $5,000 a week for life playing a $10 scratch-off ticket he purchased while in north Florida.
