Another local resident wins big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off. The prize: $1 million
Another lucky winner has cashed in on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Juan Soto, a 47-year-old man from Sarasota, scored a $1 million prize on the “Florida 100X the Cash” game.
At $30 a ticket, the scratch-off is in the highest price bracket for Florida Lottery games. But the steep price tag also comes with slightly higher odds of a payout — a fact that seems to have worked in Soto’s favor.
Soto chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $770,000. He claimed the prize at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee this week. Soto opted not to take a publicity photo.
“Florida 100X the Cash” launched in February 2018 and began with eight top prizes of $15 million, which is the largest top prize offered on a Florida Lottery scratch-off. The game also includes 20 prizes of $1 million.
After Soto’s recent win, three $1 million prizes remain, according to the Florida Lottery. Only one top prize is yet to be claimed.
Overall odds of winning on the scratch-off are one-in-2.59.
Gamblers still have time to try their luck at winning the last of the big prizes; an end date for the game has not yet been announced.
Soto’s winning ticket came from A&S Discount Beverages at 4340 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. The business earns a $2,000 bonus commission for selling it.
“Scratch-offs are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, generating more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2017-18, and comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales,” Florida Lottery said in a press release.
