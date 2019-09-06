Sarasota woman wins $1,000 a week for life on a $2 scratch-off lottery ticket

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

A $2 gamble paid off big-time for one lucky Sarasota woman.

Kylee Davis, 22, claimed the top prize in the Florida Lottery’s “$1,000 A Week for Life” scratch-off game this week.

Davis picked up the winning card at a Swift Shell gas station at 2800 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, according to the Florida Lottery.

The scratch-off game was introduced in July 2017 and has 12 prize categories. They range from winning back the $2 cost of the ticket to a top prize of $1,000 a week for life.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The odds of winning top prize: 1-in-5,535,000.

Davis did it, and she chose to receive her prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $810,000.

Davis’s scratch-off was one of eight top prizes available in the game, according to the Florida Lottery.

“Scratch-offs are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, generating more than $871 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2017-2018, and comprising approximately 69 percent of ticket sales,” a press release stated.

The gas station that sold the winning ticket also got a payout in the form of a $2,000 bonus commission.

“$1,000 A Week for Life” runs through Sep. 27.