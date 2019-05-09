Local
She’s got the winning ticket: Bradenton woman claims $1 million lottery prize
A Bradenton woman is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after claiming the top prize of $1 million in a Florida Lottery game.
Shirley Mack, 67, recently traveled to Tallahassee to claim the top prize for the $1 million LUCK scratch-off game.
She took home the one-time lump sum of $700,000, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.
Mack bought the $5 ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1220 First St. W. in Bradenton, according to the news release.
The store that sold the winning ticket will get a $2,000 commission.
The LUCK scratch-off game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.04.
