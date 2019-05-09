She’s got the winning ticket: Bradenton woman claims $1 million lottery prize

Did you win the lottery? Here’s what to do next Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Did you win the lottery? Congratulations! It's time to keep a low profile and think about what to do with the money. These steps may help you!

A Bradenton woman is hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after claiming the top prize of $1 million in a Florida Lottery game.

Shirley Mack, 67, recently traveled to Tallahassee to claim the top prize for the $1 million LUCK scratch-off game.

She took home the one-time lump sum of $700,000, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery.

Mack bought the $5 ticket at the 7-Eleven at 1220 First St. W. in Bradenton, according to the news release.

The store that sold the winning ticket will get a $2,000 commission.

The LUCK scratch-off game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.04.