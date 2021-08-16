As COVID-19 cases in schools increase, district approves temporary mask mandate

08/16/21—The Manatee County School Board called an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss a possible mask mandate in schools to curb the growing outbreak of COVID-19. There were 177 cases reported in the first week of school. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Following reports of nearly 180 COVID-19 cases in the first week of school, the Manatee County School Board voted Monday to approve a mask mandate on district campuses.

Until Aug. 25, students and certain school employees are required to wear masks, but there’s an easy opt-out clause in the mandate. Anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask will not be required to do so, according to district officials.

“I don’t want to mandate anything. I want to let parents do what they want to do, but there’s a great middle of people willing to listen to our guidance,” said School Board member Charlie Kennedy, who spearheaded the temporary mask mandate.

Full-time online learning is not offered this year in the Manatee School District.

The debate Monday morning over the mask requirement lasted more than three hours, with strong advocates on both sides. In the end, officials said the case numbers required decisive action.

School Board members James Golden, Mary Foreman and Kennedy voted in favor of the mandate, while School Board members Chad Choate and Gina Messenger voted against the mandate. The board is expected to consider extending the mandate during a public meeting on Aug. 24.

Reached for comment, a district spokesperson said district staff are still working on the details related to the mandate’s opt-out and how it will be enforced on school campuses. The mandate applies to employees as well, but staff members represented by their unions will need to work out the details under a bargaining agreement.

Last week, there were 177 cases of COVID-19 reported over a four-day period. Those cases are significantly higher than the same period in 2020 when just 17 cases were reported in the first week of school.

08/16/21—The Manatee County School Board called an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss a mask mandate in schools to curb the growing outbreak of COVID-19. There were 177 cases reported in the first week of school. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“By the end of September, we had 70 cases, but that’s how many we have in one day now. We’ve got some really serious things going on in schools and I don’t think anybody can doubt that,” Foreman said, explaining that cases of COVID-19 were spreading through schools much slower in 2020.

“This is a different virus, guys,” she added. “This is way more contagious and it’s spreading. We have to do something that’s going to make a change.”

A number of parents spoke out against the mandate, arguing that it was a pointless order that lacked any enforcement capabilities. Under previously existing guidance, children in schools are already allowed to wear masks if they choose to do so.

“This is a wordplay game. Parents don’t even have to send their kids to school with a mask on,” said Andra Griffin. “They don’t even have to fill out a form.”

Others argued that masks don’t stop the spread of the virus. Those claims go against the guidance of public health officials who have recommended wearing masks or facial coverings in order to protect yourself and others.

“We are now on Day 518 of slow the spread,” said Katie Burns. “When does it stop? You say you want this until Aug. 25, but how can anyone believe that it would stop there?”

Messenger said she didn’t vote in support of the motion because it doesn’t appear to have any effect on the school district’s existing guidelines. Instead of choosing to make children wear masks, she urged adults to get vaccinated.

“I understand concerns. I understand fears. It doesn’t change what’s in front of us. You can say it’s a mandate with an opt-out, but it’s not enforceable,” she argued. “The best way to eliminate the spread is if adults get vaccinated.”

Several parents spoke during a public comment opportunity at Monday’s meeting to voice support for the mandate. Because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine, they said any sort of mask mandate would be a step toward keeping their children safe.

“Please allow the children under the age of 12 the opportunity to be vaccinated before you strip them of a safe school environment,” said Nicole Apostle, the mother of an elementary school student.

“I know it’s difficult to listen to so many voices on this important issue,” parent Mary Baehr added. “Listening to the experts is the most important voice to listen to.”

For more information on COVID-19 in the School District of Manatee, visit www.ManateeSchools.new/COVIDdb.

How can you opt-out?

According to Kennedy, the details of the opt-out process are still being finalized. Superintendent Cynthia Saunders said she will work with her staff to put together guidance on how parents can allow their students to go into the classroom without wearing a mask.

In the meantime, parents can expect to hear from their children’s schools about the next steps in the opt-out process.

“Once that opt-out procedure is established, students should be showing up to school with their masks on,” Kennedy said.

How will it be enforced?

Another detail that remains uncertain is how the district will enforce the mandate. In an interview with the Herald, Kennedy said he expects teachers to handle it on an individual basis and with a gentle reminder to have children wear their masks.

“It’s going to be uneven because teachers are just as divided on this as the general public. You’ll have sticklers and you’ll have people who don’t care,” he said. “The best way to do it is one-on-one with students.”