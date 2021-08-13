Manatee schools report 177 positive COVID-19 cases in first week as mask mandate looms

Manatee County schools saw at least 177 positive cases of COVID-19 among students, teachers and employees in the first week since classes began Tuesday.

This week’s total is more than 10 times higher than the positive count over the course of the first week of school in 2020 when 17 cases were reported among teachers and students. The significant increase in COVID-19 cases has already caught the attention of Manatee School Board members, who plan to hold a special meeting Monday morning to consider implementing a mask mandate for students.

If approved, the School Board’s mask mandate is expected to allow parents to opt their children out of the mandate. Board members James Golden and Mary Foreman were quick to support further discussion, while Gina Messenger said she was opposed to holding the meeting.

Board member Chad Choate, a critic of mask mandates, was not present for the discussion Friday morning. And even without a mask requirement, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders has already ordered a number of increased safety measures in schools, including:

Deep cleaning schools and buses daily.

Temperature checks for employees and visitors (the district has also announced random checks for students).

Plastic dividers in elementary schools and cafeterias where possible.

A daily COVID-19 questionnaire for employees when they arrive to work.

Since the first day of school on Tuesday, the district has provided daily updates on positive cases in schools and district offices. The Bradenton Herald has reviewed those updates and totaled 177 cases, subtracting two cases reported during summer open houses and another three cases that appeared to be reported twice at Gullett Elementary. It was not immediately clear why the district reported Gullett’s cases twice.

While masks presently are not required, district officials have strongly recommended mask-wearing while indoors. School officials have also urged employees and students to receive a vaccine. For more information on where to find a vaccine, visit www.MyManatee.org/vaccine.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT MONDAY’S MEETING

When: Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center.

Where: 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Livestream: School Board meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 646 and Frontier Channel 39, along with the Manatee Schools Television website, mstv.us.

Public Comment: To submit a comment in advance, send an email to public_comment@manateeschools.net.

In-person comment: To address the board in person, visit manateeschools.net, navigate to the “District” tab, click on “School Board” and then click on “Minutes and Agendas.” You can then pick a meeting date and follow the link for public comment registration. Otherwise, you can arrive to the meeting early and sign up before the board convenes.

Education reporter Giuseppe Sabella contributed to this report.