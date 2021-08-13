Manatee School Board to discuss mask mandate with opt-out amid high COVID numbers

At least one Manatee County School Board member favors a temporary mask mandate after the school district reported more than 100 COVID-19 cases in the first three days of school.

During a finance workshop Friday morning, the School Board’s chair, Charlie Kennedy, called on fellow board members to gather for an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday, when he plans to move for a short-term mask requirement in the classroom.

The mandate, he said, would include an opt-out clause for students but not for teachers, school employees and other adults on campus. If the motion passes, the mask requirement would run through Aug. 25.

Kennedy’s motion seems to align with an emergency rule authored by the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Department of Health. “Students may wear masks or facial coverings as a mitigation measure,” the rule states, going on to say that schools “must allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face covering or mask.”

The state guidance follows an order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who directed both agencies to “protect parents’ right to make decisions regarding masking of their children in relation to COVID-19.”

In turn, at least half a dozen school districts in Florida — including Duval, Orange, Palm Beach, Seminole, Hillsborough and Monroe counties — have passed mask mandates with an opt-out clause for students.

Kennedy sits alongside four other members on the Manatee County School Board. He needs support from at least two other members to pass his motion, and the board’s newest arrival, Chad Choate, is all but guaranteed to vote against the measure.

The governor appointed Choate, a financial advisor and former Manatee County teacher, to the board’s vacant District 4 seat earlier this month. In his first public statement, Choate said he looked forward to “standing with Governor DeSantis by opposing a mask mandate in Manatee County Schools.”

Choate arrived to Friday’s workshop about 30 minutes late, missing the chair’s call for an emergency meeting. And though Mary Foreman, Gina Messenger and James Golden all agreed to meet on Monday, there was no discussion about their stance on a mask requirement.

That discussion will take place at the board’s emergency meeting.

What to know about Monday’s meeting

When: Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Walter E. Miller School Support Center.

Where: 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Livestream: School Board meetings are broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 646 and Frontier Channel 39, along with the Manatee Schools Television website, mstv.us.

Public Comment: To submit a comment in advance, send an email to public_comment@manateeschools.net.

In-person comment: To address the board in person, visit manateeschools.net, navigate to the “District” tab, click on “School Board” and then click on “Minutes and Agendas.” You can then pick a meeting date and follow the link for public comment registration. Otherwise, you can arrive to the meeting early and sign up before the board convenes.