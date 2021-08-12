Manatee schools to roll out COVID safety measures after 36 cases reported first 2 days

Three dozen covid cases were reported on the first two days of classes in Manatee County public schools. ttompkins@bradenton.com

In the first two days of classes, the Manatee County School District reported at least three dozen COVID-19 cases among students and employees — more than the entire first week of school last year.

And on Thursday morning, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders sent an email to district staff and School Board members, calling for more safety measures in the coming week.

“I would like to institute all protocols we had in place last year, except the mandated mask,” Saunders wrote, emphasizing that masks would remain voluntary. “However, we will strongly encourage mask and vaccinations for all that apply, since those are individual choice decisions.”

The recommendations, along with a reminder to keep children home when sick, will go out to families through the Connect-ED messaging system. And according to Saunders’ email, she also hopes to roll out the following safety measures:

Temperature checks for employees and visitors.

Plastic dividers on the desks in all elementary schools.

Plastic dividers in any secondary school with crowded classrooms.

a COVID-19 questionnaire when employees log in to their computers for work.

A COVID-19 questionnaire for students in their homeroom class.

“I need this up and going quickly,” the superintendent said in Thursday’s email. “Should have all in place by Monday, if not sooner.”

In an interview later Thursday, district spokesman Mike Barber said the “logistics of all these measures are still being worked on,” and that schools would communicate a final plan to families as soon as possible.

“The superintendent has said in all her back-to-school messaging that we would deal with circumstances as they occur in Manatee County,” he continued. “She said if we need to make changes, we will make changes, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Two days of COVID-19

The District Operations Center — staffed with employees from the school district and the county health department — reopened on Tuesday, the first day of classes, to track COVID-19 cases.

The office reported nine cases after the first day of school, though Barber confirmed that two were not on campus Tuesday. Of the nine cases in the report, he said, seven were among employees who worked at their schools and district offices on Tuesday, while the other two cases were among students who attended open house before the first day of classes.

“Those students were not on our campuses yesterday,” Barber said in an email on Wednesday. “But since they were on our campuses during an event for the start of this school year, they were included.”

The district reported another 29 cases among students and employees on Wednesday. The cases were spread over more than a dozen public schools and district offices, including five cases at Palmetto High School and three cases each at Blackburn Elementary, Williams Elementary, Nolan Middle and the Matzke Support Complex.

Not including the two student cases from open house, the district reported a total of 36 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, the first two days of classes. Last year, the district reported a total of 17 cases for the entire first week of school.

At that time, the school district uploaded daily cases to its website, manateeschools.net, dedicating a page to the public COVID-19 dashboard. This week, in the absence of a dashboard, the district sent a report to local news outlets each evening.

The superintendent said during a recent School Board meeting that a public dashboard would relaunch by next week. The district’s technology department, she said, was focused on other projects before the start of school.

“That has not been our priority to get the dashboard up, with our new Alyssa’s Law and Register to Ride,” Saunders said, addressing School Board members. “Our IT Department has been focused on all those things to get school up and running. But they have been alerted to make sure the dashboard, as we had last year, would be activated Monday.”

Cases reported on Tuesday

Braden River Elementary (open house case): 1 kindergarten student tested positive.

Prine Elementary: 1 employee tested positive.

Palm View Middle (open house case): 1 eighth-grade student tested positive; attended open house

Southeast High School: 4 employees tested positive.

Manatee Technical College: 1 employee tested positive.

Professional Support Center: 1 employee tested positive.

Cases reported on Wednesday

Bayshore High: 1 employee tested positive.

Blackburn Elementary: 3 students tested positive.

Buffalo Creek Middle: 1 student tested positive.

Haile Middle: 2 students tested positive.

Harllee/Palm View: 1 student tested positive.

King Middle: 1 employee tested positive.

Matzke Support Complex: 3 employees tested positive.

Manatee High: 1 student tested positive.

Miller Elementary: 1 student tested positive.

Moody Elementary: 1 employee tested positive.

Manatee Technical College: 1 student tested positive.

Nolan Middle: 3 employees tested positive.

Palm View Elementary: 1 employee tested positive.

Palmetto High: 5 students tested positive.

Parrish Community High: 1 student tested positive.

Williams Elementary: 1 student and 2 employees tested positive.

What happens now?

The Florida Department of Health issued emergency guidance just before the start of school, including rules for students exposed to COVID-19.

An exposure means someone stayed within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. Exposed students, the rule said, should not attend school or school-sponsored activities until:

The student is asymptomatic and receives a negative COVID-19 test after four days from his or her last exposure.

The student is asymptomatic and seven days have passed since his or her last exposure.

However, fully vaccinated students are exempt from the quarantine rule, so long as they remain asymptomatic. The same is true for students who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

And though daily reports offered no information on the number of exposed students in Manatee County schools, local families received messages about their affected children on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I am calling to inform you that your student has been identified as having ‘direct contact’ with an individual confirmed positive for COVID-19,” Williams Elementary School said in a message to one family.

“We’re here to help your student maintain their learning,” the message continued, encouraging the student to continue his or her work at home, either through online platforms or paper assignments.