Manatee shuts down all libraries due to COVID-19 outbreak, staffing shortages

One day after a COVID-19 outbreak among employees forced the Manatee Downtown Central Library to be shut down, county officials announced a plan to temporarily close all locations.

The county’s other five library branches were scheduled to close at their regular times Thursday, and then be closed until at least Aug. 23, according to County Administrator Scott Hopes.

Just this week, there were six employees at the Central Library who tested positive and another 16 staffers who were exposed to them. Contact tracing is underway in an effort to inform visitors who may have been exposed to library employees.

“There weren’t enough staff because we had so many in quarantine, either having COVID or because of exposure,” said Hopes, explaining that the county didn’t have enough healthy workers available to keep the location open.

It was not immediately known what library patrons should do if they think they came in contact with a library staffer.

Since May 3, the county has had 77 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus — 19 of whom have been vaccinated. The library system’s temporary shutdown comes as the virus’ delta variant continues to drive a record-breaking surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Hopes, who holds a master’s degree in epidemiology, has repeatedly urged county employees and members of the public to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in order to slow the spread of the virus throughout the community.

An additional 169 employees have been exposed to the virus, three employees have died from COVID-19 and multiple employees have been hospitalized. That number was not immediately known.

Manatee County is one of the only local municipalities that has publicly shared the impact of the virus on its workforce.

Temporarily shutting down the library system is out of an abundance of caution, said Hopes, who noted that there are no known outbreaks at any location besides the Central Library.

“Not as of this point,” he said. “But it’s evident that the hospitals are full. We have multiple exposures and cases throughout Manatee County, just like businesses.”

The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County has assigned two staffers to Manatee County government because of the extensive contact tracing effort that is now underway. The contact tracers are working on putting together epidemiological timelines for each of the county’s departments.

Manatee’s library system isn’t the first department to suffer from a widespread outbreak. In June, county officials were forced to shut down the Administrative Center in downtown Bradenton temporarily after an outbreak devastated the Information Services Department, causing the deaths of two employees and sending three to the hospital.

In recent months, Hopes has urged county employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. There have been a number of vaccination opportunities for staff at the Administrative Center. For more information on vaccination, visit www.MyManatee.org/vaccine.