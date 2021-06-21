Three non-vaccinated Port Manatee employees catch COVID after outbreak, officials say

After a deadly COVID-19 outbreak that led to the temporary shutdown of the county government administration building in downtown Bradenton, Manatee officials say they have also confirmed three cases at Port Manatee.

According to County Administrator Scott Hopes, three security personnel at the port tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend. Neither of those employees had received vaccines to be protected against the virus, he said.

The news of three more infections among county staff follows Friday’s announcement that two employees in the county’s Information Technology department had died as a result of contracting the virus, prompting an emergency shutdown of the building.

“As you know, we had an urgent situation last Friday following the death of a second employee,” Hopes said during a Monday afternoon press conference. “Since that time, the health department has conducted their preliminary epidemiological investigation. In addition to that, we had the entire building over the weekend vacated, sanitized and disinfected, including fogging and wiping down every surface in every office.”

As of Monday morning, Hopes said there were no new cases of COVID-19 reported among the employees at the county’s government headquarters. An estimated 700 people work in the nine-story building every day.

Hopes announced that Port Manatee’s COVID-19 infections occurred last week. One of those employees has already returned to work, he said.

“Port Manatee encourages staff and visitors who are not fully vaccinated to practice COVID-19 measures, including the use of N95 or equivalent masks and social distancing,” said Virginia Zimmerman, a spokeswoman for Port Manatee. “The port provides masks for those wanting to use them.”

Zimmerman said two of the employees who tested positive remain at home while they wait for negative test results. She added that those employees are expected to return to work soon.

The Department of Health in Manatee is still working on contact tracing to determine how the disease may have been spread among county employees. As of Monday morning, the outbreak is thought to be contained to the county’s IT department.

Five non-vaccinated employees in that department tested positive last week and two of them died. A sixth IT Department staffer who had been in close contact with his co-workers did not catch the virus, Hopes said. That person had received their COVID-19 vaccine.

“This particular outbreak demonstrates the effectiveness, I believe, with the vaccine,” said Hopes, who holds a degree in epidemiology. “All of the cases were non-vaccinated. We know individuals in these departments who did not contract the infection from their coworkers.”

It’s unclear whether the county’s IT Department provided in-person assistance at Port Manatee. Hopes said DOH-Manatee is still working on a timeline that details how the virus may have been spread.

This is a developing story.