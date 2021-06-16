‘COVID-19 is not over.’ Manatee businesses hope to help with vaccination freebies

Dr. Jennifer Bencie held up a copy of the Bradenton Herald and pointed to the top headline on Wednesday morning: “US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600,000.”

“COVID-19 is not over,” said Bencie, health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County. “Although many state and local agencies have relaxed COVID-19 prevention measures, this virus is still affecting people every day.”

In Manatee County, COVID-19 has killed at least 703 people and infected more than 40,000 other residents, including about 160 people who tested positive last week. Though conditions are improving with the availability of three vaccines, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 is very real, Bencie said, speaking during a news conference.

Bencie addressed reporters from the free COVID-19 testing and vaccination site in Palmetto on Wednesday. The walk-up site at 1802 Eighth Ave. W. is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering both rapid and PCR tests, along with the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

And with help from local and national businesses, Manatee County health officials are hoping that more people will visit the vaccination site.

If they get vaccinated, Manatee County children between the ages of 12 to 17 will receive a ticket to the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W. in Bradenton. They can visit the museum for free with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 5770 Ranch Lake Boulevard, is offering a free 5-ounce. frozen yogurt to people who bring their CDC vaccination card.

And at Club 720, adults will receive a buy one, get one free drink with their vaccination card. The venue, formerly known as RJ’s Night Club, is at 720 Ninth Ave. W. in Bradenton.

Dozens of other national businesses were also offering discounts and freebies. A list of those incentives can be found online at www.vaccines.gov/incentives.html.

Vaccinations are key to ending the pandemic, Bencie said, noting that approximately 54% of eligible Manatee residents — those ages 12 and up — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While it was a hopeful sign, the county was pushing for at least 70% vaccination coverage in the community, along with a rate of at least 80% among seniors.

Bencie said her department would keep working with local businesses to offer more incentives to Manatee residents. And with the help of a federal grant, the department now has a “vaccine hesitancy consultant” to learn why some residents are wary of the vaccine.

Sabrina Korn, who holds a bachelor’s degree in health education and behavior, will listen to residents, answer their questions and address the rumors that spread like wildfire on social media.

“My goal really is to get shots in arms by really learning what this community needs,” said Korn, who is also finishing a master’s degree in public health at the University of South Florida.

Other people are willing to get vaccinated but lack the transportation to visit a local site.

Using mobile vaccine units, Bencie said the health department was visiting seniors, migrant communities, mobile home parks and other areas where transportation might be an issue.

“Again, COVID-19 is not over, but with everyone’s help, I’m confident we will see an end to the spread of this deadly virus,” Bencie said.