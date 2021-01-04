The COVID-19 vaccine requires two shots. Here’s how you get the second one in Manatee

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout begins in Manatee County, health officials are clarifying how residents will receive both of the required injections.

In the early stages of vaccine availability, scheduling an appointment requires a combination of timing, patience and luck. Within hours of launching the website to book an appointment for a vaccine, Manatee residents fully booked the system, accounting for the first 3,500 shots provided by state officials.

In messages to the Bradenton Herald, residents have expressed concern with fighting that high demand a second time in order to be fully inoculated.

In a partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Manatee is injecting the Moderna version of the novel coronavirus vaccine, which requires another injection approximately 28 days after the first one.

According to county officials, getting the second shot will be a smoother process.

Speaking with the media on Monday morning, Dr. Jennifer Bencie, the county health officer with the Florida Department of Health, said those who have received their vaccine will be guaranteed a second shot at a later date.

“There is a guarantee that a second dose is available. We will be contacting them about a week before once we have the exact details to know where we will be vaccinating them,” Bencie said. “They just need to hold tight and we will be notifying them in advance on where to be for that second shot.”

Moving forward, Public Safety Director Jake Saur said he was confident that the county could continue streamlining the second half of the vaccination process.

“The second dose will go much quicker. It’s not an involved paperwork process,” Saur said, referring the waivers and consent forms required during initial appointments. “We’re comfortable that we can push those (second shots} out fairly comfortably.”

The county also announced the availability of 1,200 more shots for those over the age of 65, available on Wednesday and Thursday at the drive-thru Bennett Park site. To receive a vaccine, you must sign up for an appointment by visiting www.MyManatee.org/Vaccine.