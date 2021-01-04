4,580 Manatee residents have received COVID-19 vaccine. Plans for more coming Monday

Through Saturday, 255,808 people had received COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida.

Out of Florida’s 67 counties, Manatee, the 15th most populous county, had had the 18th-highest number of vaccinations. Sarasota, the 14th most populous county, had had the 12th-highest number of vaccinations.

Here are the 20 counties where the most residents had been vaccinated:

Miami-Dade: 29,158 Broward: 22,919 Orange: 19,805 Pinellas: 14,947 Hillsborough: 14,893 Duval: 13,629 Palm Beach: 12,831 Lee: 10, 256 Alachua: 9,098 Seminole: 7,635 Brevard: 7,376 Sarasota: 6,503 Volusia: 6,088 Lake: 5,615 St. Johns: 5,320 Pasco: 5,219 Leon: 4,847 Manatee: 4,580 Collier: 4,508 Polk: 4,117

Health care workers were the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, and on Wednesday, Dec. 30, Manatee County began administering vaccine to residents 65 and older who made an appointment. The appointments for the first batch of 3,500 doses were quickly filled, but officials said they will announce Monday plans for further vaccinations.