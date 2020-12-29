How do you sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County? Here’s what you need to know

Up to 300 people a day 65 and or older will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccination shots on Wednesday, according to Manatee County officials.

Speaking with the media Tuesday morning, Dr. Jennifer Bencie, health officer with the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County, said the state has provided the county with 3,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. These vaccines have been earmarked for residents older than 65 years old.

“We found out yesterday morning that they received 3,500 doses, but there are over 100,000 people in the county who fit that description of 65 and older,” Bencie said. “So we need the media to help get that message out there to be patient.”

The vaccine distribution will be handled by Manatee County’s Public Safety Department. In order to receive a shot, residents must schedule an appointment online by visiting www.MyManatee.org/vaccine.

The vaccine will be distributed in a drive-thru format. As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,000 Manatee residents, including hospital staff and first responders, have been vaccinated.

Public health officials have strongly recommended vulnerable populations, such as seniors and those with underlying health conditions, to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible.

As the county distributes the vaccine, the state will continue to provide more shipments, said James Crutchfield, chief of Manatee County EMS. As soon as the county distributes 3,000 vaccines, the state will send additional doses.

“We will continue to distribute vaccines until we have none,” he said, noting that shots will be available every day for the foreseeable future.

There is no proof of local residency or U.S. citizenship required, but clients must prove they are older than 65 years old with valid ID. Officials also urged clients to make sure they are available to receive their second dose of the vaccine 28 days later.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech version of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has a shorter turnaround of 21 days for the second dose, Moderna’s vaccine requires a second shot approximately 28 days after the first one.

Vaccines will be distributed from the Public Safety Center, 2101 47th Terrace East, Bradenton on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, the county will shift the operation to Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton, where they will be able to supply 500 shots per day.

There are no immediate plans to further expand the vaccination program, but additional locations will be announced once more vaccines become available.

Even as officials announced the registration website, there was heavy demand, according to Emergency Chief Steve Litschauer. More than 500 applications had been received by 10:30 a.m.

Bencie stressed patience as the county works to increase vaccine availability by working with local partners and organizations.

“This is just the beginning. We’re trying to get this up operationally and continue to build on it,” said Bencie, who suggested a vaccine partnership with MCR Health and private physicians. “Bear with us. We are trying to exponentially expand.”

However, there is still no clear timeframe for when the distribution program may expand to include those younger than 65 years of age. Those guidelines are determined by health officials in Tallahassee, Bencie explained.

Despite the “early launch” of the vaccine, Bencie also urged residents to continue practicing social distancing and other precautions that prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We still have a ways to go. Please don’t let down your guard,” she said. “Vaccines are a wonderful addition now to getting us on that path to recovery.”

The distribution of a vaccine is welcome news, said state Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, who also participated in Tuesday’s briefing.

“This is a gargantuan effort and I applaud you,” Boyd said. “Thank you for your hard work and thank you for keeping Manatee County safe.”

This breaking news story will be updated.