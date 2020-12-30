Residents feeling ‘pure excitement’ as Manatee begins distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Members of the general public officially began to receive injections of the COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County on Wednesday morning.

Filled with eager residents, a steady stream of vehicles lined up outside the Public Safety Center, 2101 47th Terrace E., Bradenton, waiting for their turn to protect themselves from a deadly virus that has infected over 21,000 and killed 415 residents in the county.

The Florida Department of Health has partnered with local public safety officials to distribute the first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 years or older. The county received 3,500 doses of the vaccine and will receive additional shipments from the state as those vaccines are distributed.

Following a surprise announcement and high demand on Tuesday morning, appointments to receive the vaccine are completely booked through Jan. 4, with more vaccines expected to arrive soon. The county expects to announce more appointment availability at 2 p.m. Monday. For more information, visit www.MyManatee.org/vaccine.

Residents who waited in line Wednesday were among those lucky enough to secure an appointment on Day 1. Warren Lee, a 67-year-old Parrish resident, said he was impressed with the early distribution of a vaccine that many doubted would arrive before the end of the year.

“I think it’s great that they’re already systematically giving this vaccine to people,” he said, noting that the sign-up process was quick and efficient.

12/30/20--Residents 65 and over lined up to receive the Moderna vaccine at the Manatee County Public Safety complex. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The arrival of the vaccine caught public health officials off-guard. In a media briefing Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Bencie, the county’s health officer, said her department wasn’t expecting to receive a shipment of vaccines until early January.

But the sooner residents can receive a shot, the better, they said. Speaking with the Bradenton Herald, several said they looked forward to receiving their doses of the vaccine.

“We’re excited and really happy about it,” said Diane Adams, a 72-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident, who signed up to receive a vaccine with her husband Mike.

They said they were pleased with the state’s decision to vaccinate senior citizens first, pointing to statistics that show how deadly the novel coronavirus can be for older populations.

“I think it’s a good move to get the people most susceptible to COVID-19 vaccinated first,” Mike said. “If you go by the science, 65-year-olds are the ones who have the most serious problems.”

12/30/20--Residents 65 and over lined up to receive the Moderna vaccine at the Manatee County Public Safety complex. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The county’s initial rollout of vaccines is strictly for those who are at least 65 years old. There are no shots available for anyone who does not meet that requirement, even if they have underlying conditions. However, every vaccine is provided free of charge and does not require proof of Manatee residency or U.S. citizenship.

Lee agreed that vaccinating older populations first makes sense but noted that the choices weren’t easy.

“It’s one of those situations where you have to make some decision,” he said when asked about the state’s decision to prioritize seniors. “As long as it’s getting to people.”

Officials expect to distribute 300 vaccines per day before switching locations. On Friday, health officials will shift the injection drive-thru site to Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd., Bradenton, in order to accommodate up to 500 people per day.

According to Chris Tittel, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Manatee, those who receive the vaccine will receive a reminder card that schedules them to receive their second dose. The Moderna version of the COVID-19 vaccine requires two injections, including a second shot approximately 28 days after the first one.

There are also safety precautions in place to monitor those who have been injected. Drivers will be asked to pull into a waiting area and remain there for 15 minutes in order to be observed for any side effects or allergic reactions.

12/30/20--Kay Abbot was thrilled to be in line to receive the Moderna vaccine at the Manatee County Public Safety complex. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Kaye Abbott, 84, of Lakewood Ranch, said she wasn’t worried about side effects. Having moved to Manatee from Kansas earlier this year, she said she was full of “pure excitement” as she waited in line. For Abbott, the vaccine could mark a new beginning — a chance to finally get to know her neighbors.

“I’m ready to meet my new friends and now I’m anxious to get this mask off,” she said. “I’m in a watercolor class and I don’t know what anybody looks like.”