Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

7 new COVID-19 deaths in reported in Manatee. New infections keep surging across Florida

Manatee

COVID-19 has killed seven more Manatee County residents, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday.

The health department also reported 269 new infections in county, part of 13,871 new cases reported statewide — the highest daily count of new cases since July.

With new cases continuing to surge, infections in Manatee County now total 21,980 since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, cases now total 1,306,123.

The official death toll of Manatee County residents killed now stands at 422.

Statewide, 137 residents’ deaths were reported across the state on Wednesday. Another two non-residents have also died from COVID-19. There have been 21,546 residents and 311 non-residents to die in Florida from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, 2,696 people in Manatee County had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service