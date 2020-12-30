7 new COVID-19 deaths in reported in Manatee. New infections keep surging across Florida

COVID-19 has killed seven more Manatee County residents, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday.

The health department also reported 269 new infections in county, part of 13,871 new cases reported statewide — the highest daily count of new cases since July.

With new cases continuing to surge, infections in Manatee County now total 21,980 since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, cases now total 1,306,123.

The official death toll of Manatee County residents killed now stands at 422.

Statewide, 137 residents’ deaths were reported across the state on Wednesday. Another two non-residents have also died from COVID-19. There have been 21,546 residents and 311 non-residents to die in Florida from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, 2,696 people in Manatee County had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 18,144 to 18,371. The death toll remained at 502.





Desoto County cases increased from 2,858 to 2,883. The death toll remained 55.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,070 to 2,084. The death toll remained at 20.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 75,547 to 76,221. The death toll remained at 1,064 to 1,068.





Pinellas County cases increased from 43,869 to 44,243. The death toll increased from 1,040 to 1,045.





This is a developing story and will be updated.