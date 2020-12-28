Are you 65 or older? Here’s how to get the COVID vaccine in Manatee starting this week

Manatee County government will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 65 and older this week, officials announced on Monday night.

Emergency officials said they plan to begin vaccinating up to 300 seniors per day at the Manatee County Public Safety Department building, 2101 47th Terrace E., Bradenton, starting on Wednesday.

The vaccinations are voluntary and will be offered by appointment only. County officials say that additional locations will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.

Health and emergency officials will elaborate on plans for the distribution of the vaccine, including details on how to sign up, during a virtual press conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A press release from the Manatee County did not disclose which type of COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech variant, would be offered.

The coronavirus pandemic has by far been the deadliest for seniors and elderly adults. In Manatee County, deaths in the 65 and older age group account for 323 of 410 total deaths, or 78% of the local fatalities.

Vaccinations began last week for first responders, healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents across Florida. State officials have prioritized the state’s seniors as next in line for the vaccine.