Coronavirus
Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 27
The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County
COVID-19 claims three more lives in Manatee County
Three Manatee County residents were among the 56 Florida residents whose deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday.
The official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 in Manatee County now stands at 330.
Another non-resident has also died from COVID-19 in the state. Across Florida, there have been 16,505 residents and 204 non-residents who have died from COVID-19.
The health department also announced 4,298 new coronavirus infections in Florida on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 786,311.
In Manatee County, there were 91 new infections reported. Locally, infections now total 13,114.
FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY
As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.
Read it here.
NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE
Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.
Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.
BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES
The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.
Comments