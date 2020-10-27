Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills three more Manatee County resident. Ninety-one new cases reported

Manatee

Three Manatee County residents were among the 56 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday.

The official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 in Manatee County now stands at 330. Across Florida, there have been 16,505 residents and 203 non-residents who have died from COVID-19..

The health department also announced 4,298 new coronavirus infections in Florida on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 786,311.

In Manatee County, there were 91 new infections reported. Locally, infections now total 13,114.

Surrounding counties

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service