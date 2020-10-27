COVID-19 kills three more Manatee County resident. Ninety-one new cases reported

Three Manatee County residents were among the 56 COVID-19 deaths confirmed by the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday.

The official death toll of residents killed by COVID-19 in Manatee County now stands at 330. Across Florida, there have been 16,505 residents and 203 non-residents who have died from COVID-19..

The health department also announced 4,298 new coronavirus infections in Florida on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 786,311.

In Manatee County, there were 91 new infections reported. Locally, infections now total 13,114.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 9,429 to 9,517 The death toll rose from 333 to 338.





Desoto County cases increased from 1,654 to 1,662. The death toll remained at 29.





Hardee County cases increased from 1,582 to 1,584. The death toll remained at 16.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 47,080 to 47,371. The death toll rose from 759 to 762.





Pinellas County cases increased from 25,244 to 25,414. The death toll rose from 816 to 818.





This is a developing story and will be updated.