Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 12

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in Manatee

Another 143 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and three more have died from complications of the virus, according to the latest data from Florida Department of Health on Sunday.

Sunday’s update from the state health department included two days’ worth of new data. Since March, the health department has provided daily updates on the number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and other data points for the state. However, the health department said that it was unable to provide an update on Saturday due to a reporting issue with a private lab. The lab resubmitted over 400,000 previously reported test results on Friday night, according to the health department, which created a backlog in processing.

The three new deaths reported Sunday brought Manatee County’s official death toll to 303 residents. The addition of new cases brought Manatee County’s cumulative number of cases since the outbreak began to 12,143.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Changes coming in Manatee school schedules?

Hybrid classes were meant to alleviate crowding and promote social distancing on campus. That option is now in question during the second quarter of school in Manatee County, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The district offered three options at the start of school: five days a week on campus, online classes or a hybrid schedule that rotates students between online and in-person classes. From the very beginning, district leaders promised families the ability to switch learning formats after the first quarter, which ended Friday.

When the school board met on Thursday evening, reviewing community feedback and planning for the coming months, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders recommended they remove the hybrid option. The district was expecting a large number of online and hybrid students to return to campus, she said, questioning whether the hybrid option was sustainable.

Read more here.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Meanwhile, school officials said now is no time to get complacent about COVID-19-related safety procedures at school.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY

As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

Read it here.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.