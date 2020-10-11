Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Three more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19, while 143 test positive

Manatee

Another 143 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and three more have died from complications of the virus, according to the latest data from Florida Department of Health on Sunday.

Sunday’s update from the state health department included two days’ worth of new data. Since March, the health department has provided daily updates on the number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and other data points for the state. However, the health department said that it was unable to provide an update on Saturday due to a reporting issue with a private lab. The lab resubmitted over 400,000 previously reported test results on Friday night, according to the health department, which created a backlog in processing.

The three new deaths reported Sunday brought Manatee County’s official death toll to 303 residents. The addition of new cases brought Manatee County’s cumulative number of cases since the outbreak began to 12,143.

During the last week of testing in Manatee County, an average of 4.6% of tests were new positives, according to health department data. During the week prior, an average of 5.2% of tests were new positives. The county’s overall positivity rate remains at around 10.8%.

There were 5,570 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday. The number of Florida resident deaths from COVID-19 rose by 178 to 15,364. The non-resident death toll rose by two, from 186 to 188. Florida has recorded the most deaths from COVID-19 of any state in the U.S. over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and has the fifth-highest overall death toll in the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Florida ranks third in the U.S. for the total number of reported COVID-19 cases, according to the CDC, and fourth in the U.S. for the number of cases per 100,000 people. Cases per 100,000 people in Florida were at 3,380 as of Saturday.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday:

Florida from Saturday to Sunday:

Surrounding counties:

  • Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,564 to 8,639. The official death toll rose from 280 to 284.

  • DeSoto County: Cases increased from 1,597 to 1,605. The official death toll remained at 27.

  • Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,439 to 1,455. The official death toll remained at 11.

  • Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 43,808 to 44,138. The official death toll rose from 691 to 706.

  • Pinellas County: Cases increased from 22,910 to 23,161. The official death toll rose from 780 to 782.
