Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 9

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in Manatee

Manatee County’s official COVID-19 death toll hits 300, according to Florida Department of Health.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY

As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

Read it here.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.