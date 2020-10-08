COVID-19 death toll in Manatee County hits 300 as state total passes 15,000

Four Manatee County residents are among the 164 resident deaths from COVID-19 across the state confirmed on Thursday in the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by the respiratory disease now totals 300. Statewide, there have been 15,068 residents killed by COVID-19. The deaths of six non-residents were also reported on Thursday, making 186 non-residents killed by COVID-19.

The latest local victims are a 89-year-old man, a 88-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman.

The state Department of Health also announced 3,306 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Florida on Thursday. Across Florida, infections now total 726,013.

In Manatee County, there are 65 new cases. The latest cases were among 961 test results released with a 6.8% positivity rate.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since the pandemic hit, there have been 11,943 infected by the coronavirus in Manatee County.

On Thursday, there was again an uptick in hospitalizations with 35 patients admitted to one of the county’s three general hospitals who were positive for the coronavirus, according to data provided by the hospitals to county public safety officials. According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, there were 31 patients admitted for which COVID-19 was a primary reason for admission.

The three hospitals had 67 available and staffed beds, including 14 ICU beds, according to the county data.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,457 to 8,518. The official death toll rose from 271 to 278.





DeSoto County: Cases increased from 1,590 to 1,593. The official death toll remained at 27.





Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,423 to 1,431. The official death toll remained at 11.





Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 43,304 to 43,578. The official death toll rose from 675 to 685.





Pinellas County: Cases increased from 22,697 to 22,822. The official death toll rose from 774 to 76.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER