Coronavirus

COVID-19 death toll in Manatee County hits 300 as state total passes 15,000

Manatee

Four Manatee County residents are among the 164 resident deaths from COVID-19 across the state confirmed on Thursday in the latest data from the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by the respiratory disease now totals 300. Statewide, there have been 15,068 residents killed by COVID-19. The deaths of six non-residents were also reported on Thursday, making 186 non-residents killed by COVID-19.

The latest local victims are a 89-year-old man, a 88-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman.

The state Department of Health also announced 3,306 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Florida on Thursday. Across Florida, infections now total 726,013.

In Manatee County, there are 65 new cases. The latest cases were among 961 test results released with a 6.8% positivity rate.

Since the pandemic hit, there have been 11,943 infected by the coronavirus in Manatee County.

On Thursday, there was again an uptick in hospitalizations with 35 patients admitted to one of the county’s three general hospitals who were positive for the coronavirus, according to data provided by the hospitals to county public safety officials. According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, there were 31 patients admitted for which COVID-19 was a primary reason for admission.

The three hospitals had 67 available and staffed beds, including 14 ICU beds, according to the county data.

Surrounding counties

