July passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International more than double two years ago

Passenger traffic at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in July was more than double that in the same month two years ago, when the airport had already become one of the fastest-growing in the United States.

A total of 326,947 passengers passed through the terminal last month at SRQ, setting an all-time record. There were 122% more passengers this July than in July 2019, when there were 147,068.

A year ago, when the airline industry was still recovering from the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 62,405 passengers passing through the terminal at SRQ.

“It is exciting to see us break another all-time record for the most passengers carried in a month at SRQ. With the rapid growth of passenger traffic at our airport, we continue to make improvements to ensure our passengers receive the best experience possible while traveling,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

In April, the airport expanded TSA checkpoints from four to five lanes and a sixth screening lane is expected to be added before Thanksgiving.

“Last month, we brought online two new 100,000-gallon jet fuel tanks, tripling our fuel storage capacity. We also expanded our long-term parking lot by 140 spaces. Over the next couple of months, we plan to pave our overflow parking lot and add an additional lot to prepare us for the upcoming holidays and our peak season,” Piccolo said.

Other projects under design include a new ground transportation area, improved concessions, a consolidated rental car facility for cleaning and fueling vehicles, and an added ground level terminal that will have five or more gates for parking aircraft.

“As the airport and community continue to grow, it is imperative that we provide the infrastructure, amenities, and level of service our customers have enjoyed in the past. Maintaining our reputation as the least stressful, easiest to travel through, best full-service airport in the region is our top priority,” Piccolo said.

Low-cost carriers Southwest Airlines and Allegiant have been major engines propelling growth at SRQ.

Allegiant announced this week that it is adding nonstop service to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, starting Nov. 19, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, starting Dec. 15.

Sarasota Bradenton International now has 10 airlines serving 50 destinations.

For a list of destinations available at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.