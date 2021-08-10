Allegiant announces 2 new destinations in the Midwest and West available from SRQ

Allegiant on Tuesday announced it is adding nonstop service to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport with introductory one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49.

Service to Cedar Rapids via The Eastern Iowa Airport begins Nov. 19.

Service to Tulsa via Tulsa International Airport begins Dec. 15.

The new destinations are the 49th and 50th available at Sarasota Bradenton International, which is among the nation’s fastest growing airports. As recently as five years ago, SRQ had six airlines and 10 destinations.

The 312,909 passengers who passed through the SRQ terminal in June was the first time monthly passenger traffic exceeded 300,000.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new routes are part of a 22-route expansion across Allegiant’s network.

Allegiant and Southwest have been principal drivers of the airport’s record passenger traffic. In June, Southwest led all airlines at SRQ with 87,000 passengers.

11/18/2021--Allegiant on Tuesday announced it is adding nonstop service to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Tulsa, Okla., from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport with introductory one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49. Bradenton Herald file photo by James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Allegiant started service at SRQ in 2018 with three destinations: Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. With the addition of Cedar Rapids, and Tusa, it now has 27.

The record passenger growth has sparked a scramble to expand capacity at SRQ.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“We are doing everything to ensure that we don’t outgrow the facility,” Rick Piccolo, the airport’s CEO and president, said in July of the planned expansion of the terminal, fuel facilities, parking, rental car facility and ground transportation facility, plus the possible addition of a parking garage.

050/24/21--Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority has been scrambling to keep with growth at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Bradenton Herald file photo by Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Allegiant, a low-cost carrier headquartered in Las Vegan, has grown its business by offering nonstop flights without layovers or connections and by offering access through smaller airports.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”

For a full list of destinations available at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport visit https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.