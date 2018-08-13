SRQ adds a new airline and a nonstop flight to a major midwest city

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is adding another airline to its lineup and its first destination is another Ohio city.
Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop twice-weekly flights to Cleveland Hopkins Airport, a release from SRQ airport announced Monday.
The service will begin on Dec. 10, and flights will be offered on Mondays and Fridays.
“We are very pleased that Frontier Airlines has chosen Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to be part of their air service network. Frontier’s ultra-low-cost fares will make travel to and from SRQ more affordable for passengers at both destinations,” Rick Piccolo, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport president and chief executive officer, said in the news release.
“This announcement brings the first nonstop service to CLE from SRQ in over a decade and we are confident that it will be a great success and look forward to future expansion possibilities with Frontier at SRQ.”
According to the Plain Dealer, no airline flies from Cleveland to Sarasota — the last time there was service between the two cities was in 2008. Frontier currently flies to Fort Myers and Tampa.
Allegiant Air offers nonstop service to Cincinnati twice-weekly year-round from SRQ.
Comments