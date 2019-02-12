Dirty dining: Rodent activity forces downtown Bradenton burger spot to temporarily close

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, Council’s Bradenton Recreation Parlor was temporarily shut down when an inspector discovered signs of rodent activity.

A handful of local restaurants were cited for issues related to storing or cooking food at safe temperatures.

Council’s Bradenton Recreation Parlor, 536 12th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector ordered that Council’s Bradenton Recreation Parlor be temporarily closed on Feb. 6 after discovering signs of rodent activity.





An inspector observed approximately 20 dry and hard rodent droppings at the bar area, five under a counter and one along a wall.





Rodent nesting materials comprised of chewed plastic foam containers were present behind the bar and under a counter.





Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed.





Hot water was not provided at a handwash sink in the women’s restroom.





Containers of potato salad had no date marking.





The restaurant was allowed to reopen after a follow-up visit on Feb. 7. Another follow-up inspection at a future date was required.





Outback Steakhouse, 4510 State Road 64 E., Bradenton

Unpasteurized eggs were stored over cheese. Corrective action was taken.





There was no handwash sign at a sink used by food employees. Corrective action was taken.





Hot water at handwash sinks in the men’s and women’s restrooms did not reach 100 degrees, according to an inspector.





Culver’s, 4714 State Road 64 E., Bradenton

Cooked poultry did not reach a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees for 15 seconds. An inspector observed cooked chicken at a temperature of 91 degrees. The inspector educated an employee regarding proper poultry cooking temperature.





There was ice on the ceiling and floor of a walk-in cooler.





Waffle House, 2400 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

Waffle batter, diced ham, shredded potatoes and half and half were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.





A wet-wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses. Corrective action was taken.





An employee with an ineffective hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.





Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.





Play Arcade and Bar, 436 12th St. W., Bradenton

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.





There was no proof of required training for any employees.





The Loaded Barrel Tavern, 450 12th St. W., Bradenton

Warewashing sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.





A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.





There were no written procedures available for time as a public health control for potentially hazardous food.





Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.