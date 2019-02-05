Dirty dining: More roaches at Bradenton buffet prompt emergency shutdown

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in Bradenton was temporarily closed after an inspector observed extensive roach activity on the premises.

The restaurant recently had been cited for issues (including roach activity) that required a follow-up inspection.

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet, 3616 First St., Bradenton

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet recently was cited for roach activity; during a follow-up visit on Jan. 31, an inspector found more signs of roach activity that prompted an emergency closure of the restaurant.





On Jan. 31, an inspector observed approximately 31 live roaches throughout the establishment. A restaurant operator killed and discarded most of the roaches. An inspector also observed approximately 13 dead roaches and two roach eggs in the restaurant. An emergency order was issued and the facility was temporarily closed.





During a follow-up inspection of Feb. 1, an inspector observed five live roaches, eight dead roaches and roach droppings in the cabinet under the buffet line. The restaurant remained closed.





During a follow-up inspection on Feb. 2, an inspector observed two live roaches, one dead roach and one roach egg. The restaurant remained closed.





After a second follow-up visit on Feb. 2, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet met inspection standards and was allowed to reopen.





Fratello’s Chicago Pizzeria, 7110 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

An inspector observed five buckets and 13 boxes of food stored on the floor throughout the restaurant.





The floor of a walk-in cooler was soiled.





A cutting board at the pizza make station had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.





Employee drinks were stored on the cook line and in a preparation area.





A can of green olives had a crease in it. A stop sale was issued.





Butter, pasta, cooked lasagna and homemade alfredo were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. The foods were discarded and the butter was placed in a cooler for rapid cooling.





Raw eggs were stored over cheese and desserts in a walk-in cooler.





An inspector observed food in a handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.





Tarpon Bay Grill & Tiki Bar, 7150 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Food was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler.





Coffee filters were not stored protected from contamination.





Dish machine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.





Raw beef was stored over cooked pulled pork in a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.





The air thermometer in the primary walk-in cooler was not accurate.





Open whole milk, cream and cheesecake were not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.





There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.





No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use at a three-compartment sink/warewashing machine. Corrective action was taken.





A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.





Dips Ice Cream, 503 Pine Ave., Anna Maria

The establishment was using a sanitizer that did not meet specified requirements, according to an inspector. The establishment was required to use only single-service items for food service until an approved sanitizer was available for warewashing.





There was no proof of required training for one employee.





Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.