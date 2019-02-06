More dirty dining: Roaches, rodent droppings and more found at Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspections report of Manatee County restaurants, a tiki bar on Anna Maria Island had numerous rodent droppings on site.
Several Bradenton-area restaurants were cited for moldy ice machines, and one restaurant had live roaches.
Anna Maria Island Beach Cafe, 4000 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach
- An inspector observed 14 dry rodent droppings outside of the bar/tiki area, approximately 25 yards away from the kitchen area. The establishment’s screen was torn open, and there was no way to seal the entrance from the outside, according to an inspector.
- An inspector observed two wild birds inside the restaurant.
- There was an accumulation of debris inside a warewashing machine.
- Six cutting boards had deep cut marks and were no longer cleanable.
- A dish machine was not working properly.
- An inspector observed an employee touch face and clothes with gloved hands before engaging in food preparation. Corrective action was taken.
- Sausage, potatoes and butter were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.
- Proof of required training was not available for some employees, according to an inspector.
Smoqehouse, 1701 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach
- A reach-in cooler on the cook line was in disrepair, according to an inspector.
- Ready-to-serve milk was stored under unwashed produce. Corrective action was taken.
- Employee candy was stored in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink used by food employees.
- A handwash sink was not accessible for employee use due to meat claws stored inside.
- A walk-in cooler was soiled with food an debris. An employee cleaned the area.
- Cheese curd, cooked chicken, cooked beef, raw beef, deli meat and cole slaw were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- A cutting board was stained/soiled.
- The establishment had no written procedures available for use of time as a safety control for potentially hazardous food. An inspector observed cooked potatoes at room temperature, which a restaurant operator stated were left out during lunch and dinner service.
Jimmy John’s, 4338 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- Warewashing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.
- Wiping cloth sanitizing solution was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
China Express, 7428 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An inspector observed two live roaches in the establishment. The roaches were killed and discarded.
- Cooked chicken was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no date marks on any food in a walk-in cooler, including raw chicken, cooked chicken, raw shrimp, cooked shrimp and raw beef.
- Single service articles were not stored protected from contamination.
- An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside, and there were tears in the mesh screen.
- A reach-in freezer was in poor repair, according to an inspector.
Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream, 11904 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
- An ice chute was soiled with mold-like substance/slime. Corrective action was taken.
- An equipment drain line was draining into a handwash sink in an employee bathroom.
- The establishment’s food manager certification was expired.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
Subway, 8441 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- The ice chute on a self-service drink machine was soiled with a build-up of mold-like substance/slime.
- Cases of food were stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer
- Employee personal items were stored in or above a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.
- Reach-in cooler shelves were pitted with rust.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
Old Hamburg Schnitzelhaus, 3246 E. Bay Dr., Homes Beach
- Employee drinks were observed in a refrigerator with customer food. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw eggs were stored over cabbage in a refrigerator. Corrective action was taken.
- A dish machine was not properly functioning.
- An employee was observed touching face with gloved hands and then touching multiple ready-to-eat foods without washing hands and changing gloves. Corrective action was taken.
- Squash soup was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- There were no written procedures available for use of time a safety control for potentially hazardous food.
- An inspector reported observing multiple handwashing violations and said that there are not enough handwash sinks for employees in the back kitchen.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
